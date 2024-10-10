Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 9,200 Shares of ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ASP Isotopes were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ASP Isotopes in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 477.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 69,176 shares during the period. HTLF Bank grew its position in shares of ASP Isotopes by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASPI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of ASPI stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28. ASP Isotopes Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASP Isotopes Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

