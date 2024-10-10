Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,565,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,083,000 after acquiring an additional 73,719 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Toro by 25.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,653,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,248 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,225,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,620,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Toro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,725,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,751,000 after buying an additional 280,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Toro by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,845,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,171,000 after acquiring an additional 783,794 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

TTC stock opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.68. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $77.15 and a twelve month high of $102.00.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

