Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 31,200 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCDL opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending ( NYSE:NCDL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $55.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Free Report

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

