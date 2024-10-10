Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 12,050 Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDR. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter worth $108,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 30.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IDR opened at €15.12 ($16.62) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $195.96 million, a PE ratio of 60.48 and a beta of 0.78. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of €4.48 ($4.92) and a twelve month high of €17.25 ($18.96).

Idaho Strategic Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported €0.17 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.07 ($0.08) by €0.10 ($0.11). The business had revenue of €6.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €5.20 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

