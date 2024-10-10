Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 3,356 Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Karooooo were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the first quarter worth $67,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Karooooo during the first quarter worth $2,387,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 175,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 198,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Karooooo from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $850.92 million, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Karooooo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Karooooo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. Karooooo’s payout ratio is presently 340.16%.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

