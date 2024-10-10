Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 44,600 Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 384,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 25.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 87.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $601.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of -0.25. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $18.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRDA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRDA
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $28,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,999.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $28,693.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,759.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $28,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,999.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,725 shares of company stock worth $201,327. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Entrada Therapeutics
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.