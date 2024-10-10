Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 44,600 Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 384,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 25.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 87.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRDA opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $601.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of -0.25. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $94.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Entrada Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 35.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRDA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $28,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,999.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $28,693.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,759.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $28,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,999.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,725 shares of company stock worth $201,327. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

