Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) by 89.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,379,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 329,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORMP shares. StockNews.com raised Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $97.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.77. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.67.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Equities research analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

