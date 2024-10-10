Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 108.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.58% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 796,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 520,368 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4,183.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 456,275 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 66.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RAPT shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.33.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

