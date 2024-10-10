Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $509,000 Stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,232 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arko were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arko alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Arko by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Arko by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arko during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Arko Stock Performance

Shares of ARKO opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. Arko Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $810.21 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Arko Dividend Announcement

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arko

About Arko

(Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.