Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 305,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIU stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People's Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

