Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $512,000 in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATOM. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 142,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 301,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 61,074 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 379,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Atomera from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

ATOM stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. Atomera Incorporated has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $9.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

