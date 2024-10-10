Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 16,433 Shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 307,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Manitex International by 2,049.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 64,187 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Manitex International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 172,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 84,029 shares during the period. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.80 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

NASDAQ MNTX opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. Manitex International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Manitex International had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $76.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

