Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) by 134.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the first quarter worth approximately $7,249,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 31.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 14.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 10.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

Reservoir Media stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media ( NASDAQ:RSVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.