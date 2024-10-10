Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CervoMed were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 1st quarter worth $20,075,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 1st quarter worth $5,530,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 1st quarter worth $2,330,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 2nd quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

CervoMed Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CRVO opened at $12.82 on Thursday. CervoMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $26.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $18.53.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). CervoMed had a negative net margin of 52.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that CervoMed Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

CervoMed Company Profile

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

