Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Quipt Home Medical were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QIPT. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,490,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 180,539 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 511,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 52,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $114.09 million, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

