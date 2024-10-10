Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,771 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NeuroPace were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 50.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NeuroPace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace Price Performance

NeuroPace stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 195.26% and a negative net margin of 41.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NPCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

