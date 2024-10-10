Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 10,700 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 55.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,333,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,163,000 after buying an additional 860,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,098,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,755,000 after acquiring an additional 982,341 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 579,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,335,000 after purchasing an additional 97,403 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 252,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $81.55 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.08 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

