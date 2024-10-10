Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 23,300 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,095,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,082,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 132,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 116,250 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,532,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,602,000 after acquiring an additional 83,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 268,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 79,366 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $57.16 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $60.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

