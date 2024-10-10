Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 279,700 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 94.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,815,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,878,000 after buying an additional 139,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,453,000 after acquiring an additional 531,730 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 924,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 50,390 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in OGE Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 892,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 123,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of OGE opened at $39.94 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.71.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.77%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

