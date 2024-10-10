Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 316,400 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Sprinklr by 111.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 15.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

CXM stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 10,291 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $80,578.53. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 448,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,255.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $33,528.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,060.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $80,578.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 448,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,255.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 351,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,185. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.