Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 323,025 Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 682,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,025 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Achilles Therapeutics were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHL. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,804,000. StemPoint Capital LP bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,732,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.