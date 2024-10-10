Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 323,025 Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 682,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,025 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Achilles Therapeutics were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHL. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,804,000. StemPoint Capital LP bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,732,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Achilles Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.
About Achilles Therapeutics
Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.
