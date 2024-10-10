Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 58,700 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,498,000 after purchasing an additional 78,869 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 148.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,205,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,352,000 after buying an additional 2,515,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,381,000 after buying an additional 437,404 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,825,000 after acquiring an additional 590,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,570,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,091,000 after acquiring an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA opened at $57.02 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.