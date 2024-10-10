Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $565,000 Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,028 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,569 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 67.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,858,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,951,000 after buying an additional 749,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after buying an additional 584,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,569,000 after buying an additional 384,555 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKRO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of -0.25.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $45,500.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,849,817.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $143,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,861.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $45,500.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 605,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,849,817.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,542 shares of company stock worth $7,996,830. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

