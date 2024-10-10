Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Citi Trends by 41,964.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 11.3% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Citi Trends by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 37,107 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends Trading Down 1.6 %

Citi Trends stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $163.99 million, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $176.55 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Citi Trends from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Citi Trends from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Citi Trends

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citi Trends news, CFO Heather L. Plutino bought 3,573 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,210.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Heather L. Plutino acquired 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.27. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 21,316 shares in the company, valued at $298,210.84. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel acquired 135,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $2,575,539.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,090,851.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 169,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,056 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citi Trends Profile

(Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.