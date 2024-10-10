Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,712,000 after purchasing an additional 148,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,464,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,589 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 952.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 321,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $936.01 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $959.64. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 111.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $885.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $796.65.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $7,994,810.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,122 shares in the company, valued at $721,912,892.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at $96,518,400.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $7,994,810.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,912,892.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,535 shares of company stock valued at $51,396,728. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $959.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.