Render Token (RNDR) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

Render Token (RNDR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $2.61 billion and $197.04 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can now be purchased for $5.04 or 0.00008347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Render Token

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,450,805 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,690,631 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. The official website for Render Token is rendernetwork.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

