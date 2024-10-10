Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 584.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $204.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.11. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.65 and a 12 month high of $208.69.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.65.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

