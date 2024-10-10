Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0934 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. Request has a market cap of $71.80 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008279 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014802 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,820.36 or 1.00288869 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001024 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09479912 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $1,167,644.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

