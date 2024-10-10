Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Global Industrial’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GIC)

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Industrial in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.84 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Shares of GIC stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96. Global Industrial has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $46.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Global Industrial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Global Industrial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Global Industrial by 41.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

