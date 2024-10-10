Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shopify Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SHOP)

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Shopify in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.97.

Shares of SHOP opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.54. Shopify has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

