Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for VICI Properties Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for VICI Properties in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Guglielmo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 88,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $5,854,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,607,000. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 964,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,755,000 after buying an additional 391,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

