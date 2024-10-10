Research Analysts Set Expectations for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.74 EPS.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LYB has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.56.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,968,726,000 after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,930,000 after acquiring an additional 579,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,175,000 after acquiring an additional 170,464 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,671,000 after acquiring an additional 600,554 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

