Research Analysts Set Expectations for Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 1.3 %

SVM opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 21.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at about $17,619,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 1,218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 1,252,174 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,670,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 199,916 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,636,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,577,000 after acquiring an additional 110,200 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

