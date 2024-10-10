Research Analysts Set Expectations for TechnipFMC plc’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.51.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2,899.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 378,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 366,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,888,000 after acquiring an additional 126,247 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 339,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

