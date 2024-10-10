ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell Sells 14,683 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $3,405,134.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,645,432.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $237.04 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $255.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.18.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

