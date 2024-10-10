ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,591 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in ResMed by 196.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.16, for a total transaction of $212,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,894,120.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total transaction of $10,419,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,108.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.16, for a total value of $212,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,894,120.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,614 shares of company stock valued at $27,135,217. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.18.

ResMed Stock Up 0.4 %

ResMed stock opened at $237.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $255.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.59.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

