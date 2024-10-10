Resource Capital Fund VII L.P. Acquires 717,327 Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) insider Resource Capital Fund VII L.P. bought 717,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$544,755.34.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$1.70.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$79.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

