Reviewing CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) & Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CAVA Group and Darden Restaurants”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAVA Group $845.22 million 17.79 $13.28 million $0.41 321.68 Darden Restaurants $11.42 billion 1.66 $1.03 billion $8.52 18.61

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than CAVA Group. Darden Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAVA Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAVA Group 0 8 8 0 2.50 Darden Restaurants 1 6 17 0 2.67

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CAVA Group and Darden Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CAVA Group currently has a consensus target price of $115.64, suggesting a potential downside of 12.32%. Darden Restaurants has a consensus target price of $179.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.05%. Given Darden Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Darden Restaurants is more favorable than CAVA Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of CAVA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CAVA Group has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Darden Restaurants has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CAVA Group and Darden Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAVA Group 5.04% 7.37% 4.25% Darden Restaurants 9.11% 49.46% 9.39%

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats CAVA Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names. Darden Restaurants, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

