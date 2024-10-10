RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

RF Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

RFIL opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.99. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,936.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,835.13. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,835 shares of company stock worth $91,325. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

