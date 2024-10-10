Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Files 8-K – Financial Disclosure and Management Changes

Get alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) recently filed an 8-K form with the Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing significant financial information and management changes within the company.

In the filing, Richardson Electronics reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 3, 2021. The company noted that it experienced a net income of $0.7 million, which is an improvement from the net loss of $2.2 million reported for the same period last year. Additionally, net sales for the quarter totaled $42.1 million, showcasing a 5.3% increase compared to the previous year.

The 8-K filing also outlined various management changes within the company. Richardson Electronics announced the appointment of Robert Ben as the new Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, effective June 3, 2021. Ben brings with him a wealth of experience in finance and accounting, which will be valuable in driving the company’s financial strategies forward.

Furthermore, the filing highlighted the departure of Wendy Diddell as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Corporate Secretary of Richardson Electronics, effective June 3, 2021. The company expressed its gratitude for Diddell’s contributions and wished her well in her future endeavors.

Richardson Electronics emphasized its commitment to maintaining transparency and integrity in its financial reporting and operational practices. The company’s latest financial results and management changes signify its efforts to drive growth and strengthen its position in the market.

Investors and stakeholders can access the full details of Richardson Electronics’ 8-K filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website or through the company’s investor relations portal.

