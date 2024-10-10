Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Issues Earnings Results

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Richardson Electronics had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 3.4 %

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $185.65 million, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

