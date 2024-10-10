Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Richardson Electronics had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of RELL stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $185.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Richardson Electronics

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.