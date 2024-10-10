RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 138.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 438.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $592.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RingCentral from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.07.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,498 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $634,074.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 391,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,945.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 62,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $2,023,552.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,725 shares in the company, valued at $18,651,799.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,498 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $634,074.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,542 shares in the company, valued at $12,732,945.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,824 shares of company stock worth $3,386,396 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

