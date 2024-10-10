RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,202,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 4,425,857 shares.The stock last traded at $1.82 and had previously closed at $1.87.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 18.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology

About RLX Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLX. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 36.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 7,420.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,729,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 4,666,663 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

