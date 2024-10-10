RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,202,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 4,425,857 shares.The stock last traded at $1.82 and had previously closed at $1.87.
RLX Technology Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 18.25%.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
