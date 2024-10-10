Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,036,000 after purchasing an additional 70,044 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 52.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on RHI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Robert Half Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RHI opened at $67.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.38. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at $841,746.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

