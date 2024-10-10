Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,844 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michael Guthrie sold 3,443 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $154,969.43.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michael Guthrie sold 21,789 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $879,186.15.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $41.72 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Roblox by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

