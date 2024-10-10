Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,844 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,026. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Michael Guthrie sold 3,443 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $154,969.43.
- On Tuesday, August 20th, Michael Guthrie sold 21,789 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $879,186.15.
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00.
Roblox Stock Performance
NYSE:RBLX opened at $41.72 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.
Institutional Trading of Roblox
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Roblox by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roblox by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
