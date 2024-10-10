Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RBLX. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Trading Up 3.0 %

RBLX opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. Roblox has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. Roblox’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $25,645.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,961.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $25,645.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 276,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,961.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 792,341 shares of company stock valued at $34,033,526 in the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Roblox by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Roblox by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Roblox by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 44,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.