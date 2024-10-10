Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.14.

Roblox Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78. Roblox has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $6,701,720.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,274.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 792,341 shares of company stock worth $34,033,526. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Roblox by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,044 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 44,557 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

