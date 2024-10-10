Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Trading 3.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.91. Approximately 5,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Rock Tech Lithium Trading Up 3.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.97.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

