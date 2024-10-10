Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

RMCF opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 17.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.