Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
RMCF opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 17.93%.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
